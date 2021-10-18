Jimbo Fisher responds to LSU rumors

LSU is likely to attract a number of high-profile candidates this offseason after deciding to part ways with Ed Orgeron, but Jimbo Fisher insists he will not be one of them.

Fisher is considered by many to be one of the favorites to land the LSU job. The Texas A&M coach was asked about that speculation on Monday, and he quickly shot it down.

🎙 "I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place."#GigEm pic.twitter.com/7bxNPwqXBm — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 18, 2021

That sounded rather convincing from Fisher. It’s also worth noting that he just led Texas A&M to one of its biggest wins in program history when they defeated then-No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago. Even if Fisher is willing to listen to LSU, now would not be the time to admit it. Plus, Fisher delivered almost the exact same quote before he left Florida State for Texas A&M several years ago.

Jimbo Fisher 2016 vs. 2021: pic.twitter.com/ldwBDUXPGf — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) October 18, 2021

Fisher has ties to LSU, which is why many feel he makes sense for the program. He was with LSU as an assistant coach under Nick Saban in 2003 when the Tigers won a national title. Also, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward hired Fisher at Texas A&M back in 2017 before Woodward left for LSU.

If you saw the video of Fisher dancing in the locker room after the Aggies’ win over Alabama, you know he isn’t lying about how happy he is with his current situation. Of course, things can change quickly in college football. The Fisher-to-LSU speculation won’t stop until the Tigers make a hire.