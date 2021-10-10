Video: Jimbo Fisher busts out Ted Lasso dance

Jimbo Fisher led his team to a huge upset win over Alabama on Saturday night, and the Texas A&M coach appeared to channel his inner “Ted Lasso” during the locker room celebration after the game.

After his Aggies stunned No. 1 Alabama with a 41-38 victory, Fisher busted out a dance that fans of Jason Sudeikis’ hit series “Ted Lasso” may have recognized.

Did…did Jimbo just do the Ted Lasso dance? pic.twitter.com/VFnYfwYoOo — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) October 10, 2021

That looked a lot like the way Ted Lasso celebrated with his Wichita State football players during the pilot episode of the Apple TV+ show. Here’s the clip from the show:

Fisher had plenty of reason to let loose. He became the first one of Saban’s former assistants to ever beat the seven-time national champion. Saban’s record against his former assistants heading into the game was astonishing.

A lot of people thought Alabama would destroy Texas A&M after the comments Fisher made during the offseason. Apparently he had plenty of reason to be confident.