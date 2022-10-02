 Skip to main content
Jimbo Fisher tries to explain Texas A&M’s issues

October 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jimbo Fisher at a press conference

Jul 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addresses the media and answers questions during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher is Texas A&M’s $9 million man, but he’s not coaching like it this year.

The Aggies lost 42-24 to Mississippi State on Saturday to fall to 3-2 on the season. A&M also lost at home to Appalachian State 17-14 in their second game.

The Aggies’ offense has struggled all season. But Fisher doesn’t think his scheme is the problem. Rather, he believes they have an execution problem.

Fisher has been harping on the execution theme. He also mentioned it earlier in the week.

Execution was a problem. The Aggies threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles. You’re not going to win many conference games turning the ball over four times.

Texas A&M faces Alabama next week, which is likely to make them .500 at 3-3. Max Johnson has a hand injury too, which means they may be going back to Haynes King at quarterback. Things are not looking so hot for Jimbo and his boys.

