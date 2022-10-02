Jimbo Fisher tries to explain Texas A&M’s issues

Jimbo Fisher is Texas A&M’s $9 million man, but he’s not coaching like it this year.

The Aggies lost 42-24 to Mississippi State on Saturday to fall to 3-2 on the season. A&M also lost at home to Appalachian State 17-14 in their second game.

The Aggies’ offense has struggled all season. But Fisher doesn’t think his scheme is the problem. Rather, he believes they have an execution problem.

Jimbo Fisher on his offensive system: "The plays are there and were there." On why it's not working: "We're not executing." — TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 1, 2022

Fisher has been harping on the execution theme. He also mentioned it earlier in the week.

Jimbo Fisher: "We can go up and down the field if we just relax and execute." "There is nothing in our offense that we don't have. Just not enough execution right now. We have to execute better." — TexAgs (@TexAgs) September 26, 2022

Execution was a problem. The Aggies threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles. You’re not going to win many conference games turning the ball over four times.

Texas A&M faces Alabama next week, which is likely to make them .500 at 3-3. Max Johnson has a hand injury too, which means they may be going back to Haynes King at quarterback. Things are not looking so hot for Jimbo and his boys.