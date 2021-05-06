Jimbo Fisher had a little trash talk for Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher had a little trash talk for Nick Saban on Wednesday.

Fisher spoke at the Houston TD Club to some loyal Texas A&M fans. Fisher is entering his fourth season as the Aggies’ head coach. He was asked about the key to beating Alabama and whether they needed Nick Saban to retire.

Fisher said “we’re going to beat his a– even when he’s there,” via the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman.

You have to love that attitude. You’re never going to be or beat the best if you’re afraid of them. And Fisher definitely is not afraid of Saban and Alabama.

Fisher just had his best season yet at A&M. The Aggies went 9-1 in the shortened season, but they lost star quarterback Kellen Mond to the NFL Draft. We know that Saban is able to reload and put a powerhouse team out there year-in and year-out, regardless of what happens in the draft. There is a lot more pressure on Fisher to show he can reload too. In other words, we would be very surprised if A&M had a .900 winning percentage next season, or something close to that.