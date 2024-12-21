 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 21, 2024

Joel Klatt buries Lane Kiffin with crushing social media post

December 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Joel KlattLane Kiffin
Joel Klatt on the field

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt during the Michigan Wolverines game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt absolutely buried Lane Kiffin with a crushing social media post on Saturday.

Kiffin was among the chorus that used the blowouts in the first two College Football Playoff games to criticize the CFP Selection Committee.

Kiffin’s 9-3 Ole Miss Rebels were left out of the 12-team playoff, along with fellow 9-3 SEC squads Alabama and South Carolina, as well as 10-2 Miami. Kiffin felt that Indiana and SMU losing badly in their playoff games were evidence that the committee had chosen poorly. Klatt wasn’t having any of that nonsense from Kiffin.

“If your team played half as well as you tweet you would likely be in,” Klatt wrote on X in response to Kiffin’s sarcastic gripe.

Ouch. Don’t hold back or anything, Joel.

Kiffin only has himself to blame for not making the 12-team playoff. After pulling off a big win over Georgia, Kiffin’s squad went out and lost to Florida. Without that loss to the Gators, they probably would have reached the CFP.

comments powered by Disqus