Joel Klatt buries Lane Kiffin with crushing social media post

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt absolutely buried Lane Kiffin with a crushing social media post on Saturday.

Kiffin was among the chorus that used the blowouts in the first two College Football Playoff games to criticize the CFP Selection Committee.

Kiffin’s 9-3 Ole Miss Rebels were left out of the 12-team playoff, along with fellow 9-3 SEC squads Alabama and South Carolina, as well as 10-2 Miami. Kiffin felt that Indiana and SMU losing badly in their playoff games were evidence that the committee had chosen poorly. Klatt wasn’t having any of that nonsense from Kiffin.

“If your team played half as well as you tweet you would likely be in,” Klatt wrote on X in response to Kiffin’s sarcastic gripe.

If your team played half as well as you tweet you would likely be in https://t.co/tgpIFpxo8I — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 21, 2024

Ouch. Don’t hold back or anything, Joel.

Kiffin only has himself to blame for not making the 12-team playoff. After pulling off a big win over Georgia, Kiffin’s squad went out and lost to Florida. Without that loss to the Gators, they probably would have reached the CFP.