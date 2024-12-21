Lane Kiffin has salty message for CFP selection committee

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is highly unimpressed with the work of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Kiffin took the committee to task on Saturday over its selection of at-large teams in response to the first two games of the expanded playoff. The Ole Miss coach weighed in after 11-seed SMU, the last team in the field, found itself trailing Penn State 28-0 at halftime.

“Way to keep us on the edge of our seats Committee. … Riveting,” Kiffin sarcastically wrote on X.

Kiffin had made a similar remark on Friday night during the Notre Dame-Indiana game, which was similarly one-sided in favor of the Fighting Irish.

Kiffin is the head coach of a 9-3 SEC team in Ole Miss, and he made an enthusiastic case that they should be included in the 12-team field. Ultimately, the Rebels were not close to getting in, as they were 14th in the final rankings while SMU, the final at-large team, came in at No. 10. Alabama and Miami were both ahead of Ole Miss in the at-large pecking order.

Still, Kiffin is an SEC coach, and given that interest, he might make the argument that Alabama had a better case than SMU or Indiana, which lost 27-17 to Notre Dame in a game that was more lopsided than the score indicated. There are many who would agree with him, and those voices will only grow louder with each of the last two at-large entries getting blown out to start the playoff.