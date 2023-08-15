Joel Klatt names 1 college football coach under ‘immense pressure’

Joel Klatt recently named one coach and team who he believes will be under “immense pressure” in the upcoming college football season.

Klatt, who is an analyst for Fox Sports, unveiled his top 25 rankings for the upcoming season on his “The Joel Klatt Show.” Klatt has Ohio State ranked No. 3 in the country for his preseason top 25. He believes the Buckeyes — and specifically Ryan Day — are under immense pressure entering the season.

“There’s an immense amount of pressure on Ohio State this year, and namely Ryan Day,” Klatt said. “And I get it. When you’re at Ohio State, you’ve got to beat Michigan, you’ve got to win the Big Ten, and you’ve got to go and compete for and potentially win national championships.

“When you look at what Ohio State has done under Ryan Day, they have completely dominated everybody except for Michigan and in the [College Football Playoff]. So that has to start to change,” Klatt believes.

Klatt believes that there is a good chance the Buckeyes and rival Michigan Wolverines will both be undefeated for “The Game” this year. He also feels that this year’s Buckeyes team is better than last year’s team, which went 11-2 and lost to Michigan and Georgia.

Day is entering his fifth season as the Buckeyes’ head coach. Including the three games he coached in 2018 while Urban Meyer was suspended, Day is 45-6 as a head coach. But Day has lost two games in a row against the rival Wolverines.

Ohio State opens up the season at Indiana on Sept. 2.

You can see Klatt’s comments on Ohio State below: