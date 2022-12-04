 Skip to main content
Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders

December 4, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Joel Klatt on the field

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt during the Michigan Wolverines game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire.

FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.

“I am over the moon. Go Buffs. Deion — text me, call me. Whatever you need, brother, I’m there,” Klatt said.

Gus Johnson also praised the Sanders hire and said there is “going to be so much positive energy surrounding that program.”

Sanders has already landed one big transfer for Colorado, though most people saw that coming. Recruiting is the one area where he likely will not have any issues.

Colorado went 1-11 this season, so there is nowhere for Sanders to take the program but up.

