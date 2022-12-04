Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire.

FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.

Former CU quarterback Joel Klatt when discussing the Deion Sanders hire tonight on the Big Ten championship game broadcast "I am over the moon. Go Buffs. Deion — text me, call me. Whatever you need, brother, I'm there" — CUSportsReport (@CUSportsNation) December 4, 2022

“I am over the moon. Go Buffs. Deion — text me, call me. Whatever you need, brother, I’m there,” Klatt said.

Gus Johnson also praised the Sanders hire and said there is “going to be so much positive energy surrounding that program.”

Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson talking about Deion Sanders at Colorado. pic.twitter.com/kvH89JvI3x — GoBuffs (@GoBuffs3) December 4, 2022

Sanders has already landed one big transfer for Colorado, though most people saw that coming. Recruiting is the one area where he likely will not have any issues.

Colorado went 1-11 this season, so there is nowhere for Sanders to take the program but up.