Johnny Manziel opening up business by Texas A&M campus

Johnny Manziel is going into business in College Station.

Johnny Football is opening a bar by the Texas A&M campus. The bar will be called Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar. According to the Instagram account for the bar, the business is set to open in the fall.

The website for the bar says it will be a nightclub in addition to a bar.

Manziel is a decade removed from his college success as he was at Texas A&M from 2011-2013. He redshirted in 2011 and then became the Aggies’ starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman in 2012. Manziel led A&M to a huge upset win over Alabama that year, which helped turn him into a national star. That year, he became the first freshman ever to win the Heisman Trophy. Manziel had another successful season the following year, though it wasn’t quite as good as his 2012 campaign.

Money Manziel left school after 2013 to enter the NFL draft and was taken No. 22 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2014. Manziel turned into a bust in the NFL, as he prioritized partying over preparing.

Manziel remains a popular figure in College Station and is hoping that will translate to a successful bar business.

