Johnny Manziel’s responds on Twitter to Texas A&M upset loss

Texas A&M’s most famous recent alum had an appropriate reaction to the team’s upset loss on Saturday against Appalachian State.

Johnny Manziel was bummed to see his Aggies lose 17-14 at home to the Mountaineers. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner tweeted a brief message in which he offered his support to the program.

I’ve got 2 years of eligibility left, right? — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) September 10, 2022

“I’ve got 2 years of eligibility left, right? Manziel jokingly asked.

Manziel won the Heisman Trophy after his redshirt freshman season and then left for the NFL after the following season. He lost the remaining two years of eligibility when he turned pro, but the tweet is still funny.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old Manziel wouldn’t be too helpful for A&M these days.

The Aggies had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and were a preseason top-10 team. Now they’re 1-1 with games against Miami and Arkansas in the coming weeks, and Alabama two weeks later. They need to get things squared away soon before things get really bad.