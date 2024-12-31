Ex-Texas WR takes shot at Quinn Ewers over reported NIL offer

Quinn Ewers has reportedly received a massive offer to transfer from Texas, and one former Longhorns player does not think the quarterback is worthy of such a significant financial commitment.

Pete Nakos of On3 published a story on Tuesday that provides a glimpse into the way rival programs have supposedly tampered with Ewers, whose future remains uncertain. Nakos said Ewers has received an NIL offer of $6 million from one school to play another year in college and transfer.

Ewers has yet to make a decision about his future as Texas prepares to face Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Most analysts currently predict that he would be taken in the second or third round if he declares for the 2025 NFL Draft, though Ewers still has an opportunity to boost his stock.

Regardless of how Ewers plays against the Sun Devils, former Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook does not think schools should be offering the quarterback millions of dollars.

“wasting yall money fr,” Cook wrote on X in response to Nakos’ report.

Former Texas Longhorn Johntay Cook pic.twitter.com/RYvt9lixpn — Slander University (@TheSlanderU) December 31, 2024

Cook, a former 5-star recruit from the 2023 class, abruptly left Texas to enter the transfer portal in November. He had just 8 catches in each of his two seasons with the Longhorns. Cook ended up transferring to Washington.

Ewers entered the year as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, but his stock has fallen quite a bit due to injuries and inconsistent play. As of now, it does not sound like he plans to return to college for his final year of eligibility.