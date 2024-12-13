Report addresses rumors about Arch Manning’s future at Texas

Arch Manning has been on track to start for Texas in 2025, and that plan reportedly has not changed amid some uncertainty about Quinn Ewers’ future.

Ewers has yet to say publicly whether he intends to declare for the NFL Draft after the season. The junior entered the year as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, but his stock has fallen quite a bit due to injuries and inconsistent play. There has been speculation that Ewers could decide to play another year in college, either at Texas or another school.

According to Anwar Richardson of Yahoo Sports, that is not happening. Ewers still intends to enter the NFL Draft. Manning also remains committed to Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Sources say Quinn Ewers still plans to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, paving the way for Arch Manning to take over in 2025. Manning is locked in with Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, with no plans to transfer. Right now, both are dialed in on Clemson.

Ewers could potentially slip out of the first round of the draft. One line of thinking is that he could play another year in college, make a big chunk of NIL money and try to rebuild his stock. As of now, he is not planning to do that.

Ewers also still has time to boost his resume. Texas is preparing to host Clemson in the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Longhorns would have to win three games to reach the national championship game. If they do that and Ewers plays well, that will go a long way with NFL teams.

Manning has mostly sat behind Ewers for the last two seasons. Though, Sarkisian did use Manning more on certain plays later in the year. It will be interesting to see if that usage continues in the College Football Playoff.