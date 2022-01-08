Georgia star makes surprising admission about first matchup with Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs were embarrassed by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship, and one Georgia player made a fairly surprising admission about that game.

Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis admitted on Saturday that the Bulldogs did not have the proper conditioning coming into their 41-24 loss, and that Alabama took advantage.

“I’d say we wasn’t as conditioned as we should have been, especially on my part,” Davis said, via Michael Casagrande of AL.com. “And definitely this week we’ve been working hard. Coach Smart has been working us hard. And actually I’m about to go run right now after this meeting.”

That’s not something you typically hear from any athletes, though the candor is appreciated. It does suggest that Georgia wasn’t prepared for the first Alabama matchup, or at least not as much as they should have been. Combine that with the “rat poison” Alabama fed off of and you have a recipe for an upset.

Georgia and Alabama will face off again Monday for the National Championship. Do not expect the Bulldogs to make the same mistakes again.

