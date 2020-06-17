Report: Jordan Rodgers joining SEC Network’s ‘SEC Nation’

Tim Tebow will have a new colleague on “SEC Nation” for the 2020 season.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Jordan Rodgers will be added to the SEC Network program as an analyst. Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum, who were previously analysts on the program, have chosen to depart. Spears will begin appearing more on “NFL Live,” while Finebaum focuses on his radio program and other ESPN appearances.

Laura Rutledge will remain in her post as the program’s host.

Rodgers, brother of Aaron and former star of The Bachelor, has some experience in the broadcasting business. He already serves as an analyst for SEC Network, but this marks a pretty big promotion. He will work in a similar role as Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN, doing the preview show in the morning before calling a game at night.

“SEC Nation” is patterned after ESPN’s famous “College Gameday” and travels to the site of a different SEC football game every week. Tebow has been part of the show since its inception and is one of its big draws.

Apparently Rodgers’ original audition for SEC Network was as good as ESPN executives had seen. It’s no wonder he’s getting a bigger role in light of that.