Another Georgia football player arrested on familiar charges

Georgia football players seem to have a massive issue with driving responsibly, and wide receiver Nitro Tuggle is the latest Bulldogs player to be arrested as a result.

Tuggle, whose full name is NiTareon Tuggle, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with speeding and reckless driving, according to Athens-Clarke County Police records. The 19-year-old posted a small bond and was released just before 3 a.m.

Both charges that Tuggle is facing are misdemeanors.

Tuggle had 3 catches for 34 yards in six games as a freshman last season. The former 4-star recruit announced in December that he would enter the transfer portal but withdrew his name a day later. He is expected to have an opportunity for an increased role as a sophomore after drawing praise from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

More than two dozen Georgia football players have been arrested since January 2023, most on driving-related charges. Other Bulldogs players have faced more troubling allegations.

Smart has won two national championships at Georgia. While his on-field accomplishments are undeniable, the coach has faced a lot of criticism for the off-field issues Bulldogs players have had. Smart now has to address yet another player arrest.