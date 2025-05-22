Larry Brown Sports

Jordon Hudson cracks nauseating joke about Bill Belichick’s age

Bill Belichick with Jordon Hudson
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick has been the butt of countless jokes since he began dating a woman who is young enough to be his granddaughter, and even Jordon Hudson has decided to get on the fun. Most people wish she didn’t.

Hudson shared a video on Instagram Wednesday evening that showed her having what appeared to be a waterfront dinner with Belichick. There was a container of Old Bay seasoning on the table, which may have been by design.

Hudson captioned the post “Old Bay with my old bae.”

Oh boy.

Hudson, who is 24, is nearly 50 years younger than the 73-year-old Belichick. The age gap is far less concerning to Belichick fans than the type of influence Hudson seems to have over the North Carolina coach’s professional and personal life.

It seems like Hudson embraces the fact that she is dating a much, much older man, but she should probably leave the jokes to the professionals.

