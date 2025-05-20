Report: NFL Films backed out of UNC ‘Hard Knocks’ because of Jordon Hudson

The North Carolina football team was in talks earlier this year to become the first ever college program featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” but the deal seemed to quickly fall apart. It had been reported at the time that Jordon Hudson was at least partially responsible for that, and some new information supports that claim.

In late February, a report had stated that North Carolina would appear “Hard Knocks.”. HBO was having difficulty finding NFL teams to appear on the show but seemed to have a great alternative with a North Carolina team led by Bill Belichick ready to be featured. However, a week later, further reports said the deal had fallen apart.

According to a story that was published on Tuesday by Katherine Rosman of the New York Times, HBO was getting set to announce a new “Hard Knocks” series featuring the Tar Heels when Hudson “demanded she be granted content approval and partial ownership of the show.”

NFL Films, which produces “Hard Knocks” along with HBO, decided to back out of the project. Rosman says it was later discovered that Hudson was in negotiations with another company for a similar series.

Part of the reason the HBO show on UNC Football was canceled is Jordon Hudson demanded partial ownership of the show. https://t.co/YERpq16JCj pic.twitter.com/ePTY28JWTk — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) May 20, 2025

A separate report last month said Hudson, who represented herself as the Chief Operating Officer of “Belichick Productions,” wanted to be heavily involved in the production of “Hard Knocks.” One of the producers said at the time that conversations about the show “took a turn we were not comfortable with.”

Belichick, 73, said in an interview last week that the 24-year-old Hudson handles some of the business aspects of his life that do not pertain to North Carolina football. That might be putting it lightly, especially if Hudson was primarily responsible for torpedoing an agreement between UNC and HBO.

Hudson has been a huge presence in Belichick’s life since the coach was hired by UNC. The six-time Super Bowl champion has tried to separate his personal life from his professional life since a video went viral of Hudson awkwardly interrupting one of his interviews, but he has not had a whole lot of success doing that.