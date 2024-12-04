Son of former All-Pro linebacker has entered transfer portal

Josiah Trotter, who is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, is the latest player to enter the transfer portal.

Josiah had 92 tackles with an interception and half sack as a redshirt freshman for West Virginia this season. The Mountaineers are looking for a new head coach after firing Neal Brown, and Trotter is taking advantage of the opportunity to start looking around at his options.

Trotter told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Wednesday that he would be entering the portal. Trotter also shared a message to West Virginia fans via his X account that made it pretty clear he is leaving.

“Appreciate you Mountaineer nation for everything!” Trotter wrote.

Trotter had good numbers for a redshirt freshman and should be desired by other teams. He has a good pedigree too, as his father played 11 NFL seasons and made four Pro Bowls as a linebacker.

Jeremiah’s older son, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., is a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The linebacking gene runs strong in the Trotter family.