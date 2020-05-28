JT Daniels announces transfer to Georgia

JT Daniels entered his name in the transfer portal last month, and the quarterback officially announced on Thursday that he is leaving USC.

Daniels revealed on Twitter that he will be enrolling at Georgia.

THANK YOU USC

Excited for the future #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ewfhBG3ved — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) May 28, 2020

Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury in USC’s first game last year. True freshman Kedon Slovis played well in his place, and there were questions about whether or not Daniels would be able to reclaim his starting job heading into 2020. Slovis threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

USC coach Clay Helton expressed optimism as recently as this week that Daniels might change his mind about transferring, but Daniels must feel Georgia provides him with a better opportunity.

The Bulldogs also landed former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman as a graduate transfer earlier this offseason.

Daniels, a former five-star recruit, threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a true freshman in 2018.