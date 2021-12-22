Report: JT Daniels in quarantine ahead of CFP semifinals

The Georgia Bulldogs are dealing with at least some COVID issues ahead of their CFP semifinals game against Michigan.

Georgia football reporter Graham Coffey reported on Tuesday that quarterback JT Daniels is in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test.

BREAKING: Multiple sources have confirmed that JT Daniels has tested positive for Covid-19 and entered quarantine ahead of UGA’s CFP semifinal with Michigan… Other members of UGA’s QB room are in close contact protocol but have tested negative so far. Daily testing will ensue — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) December 21, 2021

Coffey says the other quarterbacks have tested negative so far.

Georgia has mostly played Stetson Bennett at quarterback this season, but Daniels has also seen some action. Bennett has 2,325 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Daniels has passed for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Some fans were so unimpressed by Bennett’s performance in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama that they feel Georgia needs a different option in order to beat Michigan. Daniels would be that option, though between the COVID test and Kirby Smart’s preferences, fans hoping for a change shouldn’t get too excited.

Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports