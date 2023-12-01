JT Daniels makes big decision about his playing future

Former USC and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has made a big decision regarding his college football future.

Daniels announced Friday that he is medically retiring from football after suffering multiple concussions. He told Pete Thamel of ESPN that he intends to go into coaching now that his playing career is finished.

“I’m definitely excited to get into coaching, that’s for sure,” Daniels told Thamel. “I loved playing. I always knew one day I’d coach. I didn’t think it would come this soon. But one day, I knew that’s what I was going to be doing.”

Daniels spent the 2022 season at Rice, where he transferred a year ago. He suffered a concussion in early November, and at that point, doctors advised him not to play again.

The former Mater Dei star quarterback wound up playing for four different schools during his college career. He started at USC, then landed at Georgia and West Virginia before winding up at Rice. His best season came last year for the Owls, when he threw for 2,443 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.