JT Daniels makes decision about his 4th college

JT Daniels is keeping the dream alive.

The former 5-star recruit has made a decision about where he will be transferring for next season. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Daniels has committed to transfer to Rice.

For those keeping count, that will be Daniels’ fourth college.

The former Mater Dei star quarterback began his college career at USC in 2018, then transferred to Georgia, and he spent this season at West Virginia.

Daniels passed for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in what was largely a disappointing season for the 5-7 Mountaineers. In 2020, he passed for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions over four games with the Bulldogs.

The Rice Owls went 5-8 this season. Their head coach Mike Bloomgren first began recruiting Daniels when he was the offensive coordinator at Stanford in 2015.