Justin Fields has ‘unfinished business’ at Ohio State

Justin Fields is among the players who are most hurt by the college football shutdown in terms of what he could have accomplished this year, and that makes the Big Ten’s decision not to play particularly hurtful to him.

Fields was one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy last season and a favorite to win it in 2020. He was looking forward to the season and “heartbroken” when the Big Ten announced they were not playing this fall, according to the quarterback’s father.

Fields’ father Pablo told SI’s Pat Forde that his son feels he has “unfinished business” at Ohio State.

“I don’t think he wants to be done being a college football player,” Pablo Fields told Forde. “We’re not rich by any means, but he’s not in a hurry to get the dollars. He loves Ohio State University and loves his teammates, and he has some unfinished business he’d like to complete.”

Fields passed for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and three interceptions last season, while rushing for 10 touchdowns. He led the Buckeyes to a spot in the College Football Playoff but lost in the semifinals. This year, he and the team were aiming for a national championship, but they won’t have the opportunity to compete for one. Fields would have a difficult decision if the conference tries to play in the spring because he could also opt to go pro and enter the NFL Draft.

The parents of Ohio State players are trying to take action to have a season, but their efforts are unlikely to lead to their desired result.

Fields’ story is reflective of the many student-athletes who are losing so much of what they have been training and working towards.