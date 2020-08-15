Ohio State football parents send letter asking Big Ten to reinstate season

Some Big Ten parents are still not giving up on an effort to stage a conference season in 2020.

The Football Parents Association of Ohio State sent a letter to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on Saturday urging him to reinstate the 10-game conference schedule that was originally announced at the start of the month. They also ask for full transparency from the conference as to why the season was canceled, as well as requesting that teams that wish to play be allowed to play with appropriate safety protocols.

The letter states the belief that the cancellation decision was made “in haste,” and that additional time should be taken to at least reconsider.

Ohio State initially said it would look for ways to play in fall, but ultimately conceded it would not be possible thanks to the Big Ten’s decision. This move by the parents is probably unlikely to bear fruit, but they’re at least making clear how strongly they feel about the situation.