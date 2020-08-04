Justin Fields just wants to ‘beat the brakes off’ rival Michigan

Justin Fields may not have begun his college football career at Ohio State, but it sure hasn’t taken him long to get immersed in the Buckeyes culture. That was incredibly evident on Tuesday.

Fields, a transfer from Georgia, spoke with the media about being named one of the team’s seven captains. He was asked about the possibility of the game against Michigan moving around due to changes in the schedule related to the coronavirus, and gave an answer that Buckeyes fans will eat up.

“I don’t care at all. I just want to play them and beat the brakes off them,” Fields said, via Bucknuts.

Fields volunteering comments like this with such determination fits in with his past comments on the rivalry with Michigan.

Now a junior, Fields is coming off a tremendous season for Ohio State. The quarterback passed for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and three interceptions last season, while rushing for 10 touchdowns. He led his team to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to Clemson in the semifinals.