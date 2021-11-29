Kalen DeBoer named new head coach at Washington

The Washington Huskies have secured their preferred choice as their new head coach.

The school announced Monday that it has hired Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer as its new head coach, replacing the fired Jimmy Lake.

It had been reported last week that DeBoer had become the firm frontrunner for the Washington job, and it does not seem that anyone else was seriously targeted. That makes sense when you consider DeBoer’s West Coast ties. DeBoer has also shown himself capable of leading a turnaround, winning nine games at Fresno State in only his second season there.

DeBoer will be tasked with turning around a program that had grown stale under Lake. Their last ten-win season came in 2018, and Lake’s conduct had become a significant issue. The program has shown itself capable of success, and DeBoer will be tasked with delivering it.

Photo: Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts in the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports