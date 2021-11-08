 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 8, 2021

Jimmy Lake suspended one game for pushing Washington player

November 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jimmy Lake shoves ruperake Fuavai

Jimmy Lake has been suspended one game by Washington for pushing away one of his players who got into it with an opponent on Saturday.

Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai made a late hit and was exchanging words with an Oregon player on the sidelines during Saturday’s game. Lake came running over and swatted at Fuavai to get him to back away. He then pushed Fuavai too:

Washington said after the game that they were investigating the matter.

Athletic director Jen Cohen released a statement on Monday announcing the suspension. She said they did not believe Lake’s actions were “intentional or deliberate.” However, they are suspending him because they have zero tolerance for such an interaction from a coach.

Bob Gregory will serve as the acting head coach for Washington in the Huskies’ game against Arizona State on Saturday.

This was a bad weekend for Lake. Not only did his team lose to Oregon, but he got mocked for his recruiting comment during the week. Then he got suspended, and his offensive coordinator was fired. That is not good.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus