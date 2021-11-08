Jimmy Lake suspended one game for pushing Washington player

Jimmy Lake has been suspended one game by Washington for pushing away one of his players who got into it with an opponent on Saturday.

Huskies linebacker Ruperake Fuavai made a late hit and was exchanging words with an Oregon player on the sidelines during Saturday’s game. Lake came running over and swatted at Fuavai to get him to back away. He then pushed Fuavai too:

Jimmy Lake pops Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet and shoves him for getting into it with Jaylon Redd on the sideline pic.twitter.com/7AdSuugGe3 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 7, 2021

Washington said after the game that they were investigating the matter.

Athletic director Jen Cohen released a statement on Monday announcing the suspension. She said they did not believe Lake’s actions were “intentional or deliberate.” However, they are suspending him because they have zero tolerance for such an interaction from a coach.

Statement from UW AD Jen Cohen: pic.twitter.com/42CEyk9w8A — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 8, 2021

Bob Gregory will serve as the acting head coach for Washington in the Huskies’ game against Arizona State on Saturday.

This was a bad weekend for Lake. Not only did his team lose to Oregon, but he got mocked for his recruiting comment during the week. Then he got suspended, and his offensive coordinator was fired. That is not good.