Kansas State fans trolled Texas and Oklahoma during season-opening win

Big 12 fans are not missing the chance to troll Texas and Oklahoma over their pending departure for the SEC.

One notable instance took place among Kansas State fans on Saturday. The Wildcats posted an emphatic 24-7 win over Stanford in the season opener, looking significantly better than their Pac-12 opposition. To make things even better, the game took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, right in the middle of the territory the two would-be SEC schools usually call home.

The reaction of the Kansas State fans was to chant a bit about their league’s superiority.

"Big 12 Football" chant here in Arlington. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) September 4, 2021

This is only going to get worse as Texas and Oklahoma start playing road games against Big 12 foes. They’re already getting it in the media even before that.

The good news for these enthusiastic Big 12 fans is that some new schools appear to be on their way to bolster the conference.