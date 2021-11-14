Kansas trolls Texas with Matthew McConaughey tweet after win

Kansas pulled off the biggest upset in Big 12 football history on Saturday, and their social media team was quick to rise to the occasion.

The Jayhawks defeated Texas in overtime despite being a 31-point underdog. It was their first win ever against Texas in Austin and the biggest point spread upset in Big 12 history. After the game, the official Twitter account of Kansas Athletics took a funny shot at Matthew McConaughey.

You vs the guy they told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/kGjm4t2KtN — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) November 14, 2021

McConaughey is a famous actor and Texas alum. He’s a huge supporter of the Longhorns and often attends football and basketball games. McConaughey is even the school’s “Minister of Culture,” and his duties include pumping up players and fans. He was also quick to welcome Steve Sarkisian when Texas hired him earlier this year.

Rudd, also a famous actor, went to the University of Kansas.

Kansas is getting as much mileage out of the big upset as possible, and who can blame them? Moments like that don’t come along very often.

Photo: Feb 12, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; actor Matthew McConaughey attends the Kansas State Wildcats versus Texas Longhorns basketball game at Frank Erwin Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports