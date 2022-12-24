Kedon Slovis to transfer to Big 12 school

Kedon Slovis has confirmed his next school after deciding to transfer away from Pitt.

Slovis has decided to transfer to BYU, where he will compete for the starting job in his final year of eligibility.

I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh.

I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/yg0Sa4rXP6 — Kedon Slovis (@Kedonslovis) December 24, 2022

Slovis will have the chance to win a starting job in what will be BYU’s first year as a member of the Big 12. The Cougars have been able to develop the likes of Zach Wilson into NFL quarterbacks, and Slovis may be hoping to make a similar leap.

BYU will be Slovis’ third collegiate stop, after USC and Pitt. He guided the Panthers to an 8-4 campaign while passing for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He was initially linked to an SEC school after entering the transfer portal, but the Cougars look like they might be a better situation for him.