Kedon Slovis to transfer and Pitt already has a replacement QB

It’s transfer portal season in college football, and Pitt is losing its starting quarterback for the second year in a row, but they have a replacement.

Last year, Kenny Pickett left for the NFL Draft. This year, it’s Kedon Slovis how is leaving. Slovis is entering the transfer portal.

Slovis passed for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions this season. The Panthers, which were a run-first team, went 8-4 this season and will face UCLA in the Sun Bowl.

The Panthers already have a replacement lined up.

Former Notre Dame and BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec is headed to play for the Panthers.

Transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec tells ESPN that he’s committed to transfer to Pitt. He informed the Pitt coaching staff today. Jurkovec both returns home and reunites with his former OC from BC, Frank Cignetti Jr. pic.twitter.com/2rtZDh02kx — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2022

Jurkovec has been in college since 2018. This season, he passed for 1,711 yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 8 games.

As for Slovis, he is likely to move on to his third school. One reporter says Slovis could be headed to Missouri.