Kellen Moore reportedly a top head coaching target for Boise State

Kellen Moore has naturally been linked to the Boise State head coaching job after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn, and it sounds like the Broncos have legitimate interest in their former quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moore is one of the “top targets” for Boise State. He has not yet interviewed for the job, but it’s possible that could happen following this weekend’s NFL games.

Moore has been the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys for the past two seasons. He served as the team’s quarterback coach for a year prior to that. Moore has been praised for his role in helping to develop Dak Prescott into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Moore was Boise State’s starting quarterback for four seasons from 2008-2011. He threw for 14,667 yards, 142 touchdowns and just 28 interceptions during his collegiate career.

While he has been criticized a bit during the Cowboys’ rough season, it makes sense that Moore would draw interest from Boise State. The 32-year-old already has a lot of experience and is one of the most exciting young names in coaching.