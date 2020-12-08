Tony Gonzalez calls out Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Tony Gonzalez on Monday called out Kellen Moore ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ game on Tuesday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cowboys are 3-8 and finally have some quarterback stability now that Andy Dalton has returned from the COVID-19 list. But Gonzalez wants to see more from Moore, who is in his first season as Dallas’ offensive coordinator.

During FOX’s halftime show of the Washington-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday, Gonzalez said he wants to see improvement from Moore.

“Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, he’s got to call better plays. He’s got to put his team in better position. They have the opportunity, they’re still in a good position, but they’re not going anywhere unless they fix that offensive playcalling,” Gonzalez said.

The Cowboys are 24th in the NFL in points per game but ninth in yards. Considering they have been playing without Dak Prescott and with the likes of Uncle Rico, that’s not too bad. Still, Gonzalez wants to see much more than that.

The Cowboys are coming off an embarrassing loss on Thanksgiving to Washington and need to show improvement otherwise they will fall further behind in the weak NFC East.