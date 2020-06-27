Kentucky QB Terry Wilson says he is back and healthy after knee injury

Terry Wilson made a big announcement on Twitter Saturday.

The Kentucky Wildcats quarterback proclaimed that he was “back” and “healthy” after a long road of recovery.

And I can finally say I’m back! And healthy!! Been a long road.. *3 is ready for the tour https://t.co/kKbZleXXXP — Terry Wilson (@TerryTouchdown3) June 28, 2020

Wilson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Kentucky’s Sept. 7 win over Eastern Michigan last year. He was recovering from a torn patellar tendon and says he is back, which is big.

Wilson entered last season as the Wildcats’ starter and was a team captain. He passed for 1,889 yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions as a sophomore in 2018 and rushed for 547 yards and four touchdowns during the team’s 10-win campaign. He originally began his college career at Oregon before transferring to Garden City Community College in Kansas for the 2017 season.