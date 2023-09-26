Keyshawn Johnson makes big accusation about Colorado-Oregon game

Keyshawn Johnson made a big accusation about Saturday’s Colorado-Oregon game that became a blowout.

The Ducks put an end to the hype surrounding the Buffaloes, beating their fellow Pac-12 team 42-6. Oregon was very motivated to beat Colorado and end the hype train surrounding Deion Sanders’ program. Ducks head coach Dan Lanning made it clear through his pregame speech that Oregon wanted to shut down the Buffs.

All the attention Sanders has drawn to his program has also made them a target for opposing teams — to the extent that Johnson says opponents are willing to help each other out when facing CU.

.@keyshawn: Coaches from other schools helped Oregon game plan to beat Colorado 👀 pic.twitter.com/qTrJDDIpnK — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 25, 2023

“I spoke to somebody in the coaching fraternity right after the game. And they know some people that coach at Oregon,” Johnson said on FS1’s Undisputed Monday. “And they said, ‘I’ve never heard from another assistant coach of how much information was being given to that staff about game-planning against Colorado.”

Johnson is not normally known for doing reporting, and his sources seem to be pretty secondhand. But the idea of coaches sharing information on opponents with their fellow coaches/friends is not new. However, the extent to which coaches who had already faced Colorado may have been willing to help Oregon’s coaches could be greater than usual.

If Johnson’s reporting is indeed accurate, that would just be another reason why Sanders doing all his talking could have downsides as well as upsides.

Colorado is now 3-1 and will be tested again on Saturday when they face 4-0 USC.

H/T Football Scoop