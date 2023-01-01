Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout

You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart.

The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some great in-game moves.

Take for instance what he did in the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State.

Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day called for a fake punt that looked like it would work, which would have been a game-changing play. But the play was called off because Smart recognized a fake was coming and called a timeout just before the snap.

Now that was a [Smart] timeout 😳😅 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/33MmNM0FvP — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2023

Here is another look at the play:

Brilliant timeout by Kirby pic.twitter.com/aIJNXnNhbs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2023

Had Smart not called a timeout, Ohio State would have had a first down and momentum. They could have continued to milk the clock and they might have added more points. Instead, the Buckeyes punted, and Georgia responded with a 76-yard touchdown on the next play to make it 38-35.

Without that timeout, Georgia probably doesn’t come back to win the game.

Those watching were able to recognize what a huge decision that was from Smart.

That might be the greatest timeout call of all time. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 1, 2023

Kirby Smart calling a timeout…. Tuck that away in Georgia football history.. — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) January 1, 2023

I said this week and I believe coaching loses games way more than it wins. That said… Kirby Smart’s timeout before Ohio State’s attempted fake punt was an unreal realization in the moment and maybe the most important moment of the game for Georgia. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) January 1, 2023

Was Kirby Smart’s timeout on the Ohio State fake punt the best timeout in college football history? I’m trying to think of a bigger one and I can’t. Ohio State 100% converts there if he doesn’t take the timeout & would have had ball at midfield with 11 point lead. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2023

Kirby Smart’s timeout before the fake punt is the play of the game — Akash (@YZR_Fantasy) January 1, 2023