Kirby Smart reveals what ticked off Georgia before game

Kirby Smart on Monday night led Georgia to its first national championship since 1980. After previously going 0-4 against Nick Saban, Smart led his Bulldogs to a 33-18 win in the CFP title game.

After the win, Smart revealed something that his team used as motivation against Alabama, something that made them “hungry.”

“There were people who said we weren’t conditioned enough. And it pissed a lot of people off on our sideline. And they came to work,” Smart said in his postgame interview with ESPN’s Molly McGrath.

The issue Smart pointed to is an odd one. Georgia’s conditioning hardly registered as a pregame storyline.

The only time conditioning was mentioned was a few days before the game when Jordan Davis said his conditioning for the SEC Championship Game was off.

Georgia DL Jordan Davis said he wasn’t in the proper condition for the first Alabama game. He’s going to go run this morning after these interviews, he said. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 8, 2022

Few others talked about conditioning.

You know what this means? It means that Smart is manufacturing his own slights in order to motivate his team. He really does take after Nick Saban.

