Kirby Smart hints at intriguing plan for Georgia quarterbacks

The Georgia Bulldogs have something of a quarterback controversy, and coach Kirby Smart hinted at an interesting way of solving it.

Smart said Thursday that JT Daniels is nearing a return from a lat strain. Daniels had started the season as Georgia’s starter, but Stetson Bennett has been one of the SEC’s standout quarterbacks since taking over for him.

The Bulldogs have an open week this week, but it sounds like Smart will have a decision to make before Georgia’s Oct. 30 game against Florida. On Thursday, he hinted that he might make that decision on a game-by-game basis.

“I’m not sure we know who the better one is based on which game plan we have,” Smart said, via Chris Low of ESPN. “There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game. Well, that’s Stetson. There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That’s JT. But the first thing with JT is that he’s got to be healthy.”

In other words, Smart might employ an actual quarterback rotation here. It makes sense, but one has to wonder if Daniels and Bennett would be able to consistently find a rhythm under such a scenario. That’s particularly true for Daniels, who left USC to get an opportunity as Georgia’s full-time starter.