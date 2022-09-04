Kirby Smart comments on talent gap between Georgia and Oregon

Most people felt Oregon had no chance against Georgia when the two teams met for their season opener on Saturday, but the game ended up being even more lopsided than expected. One comment that Kirby Smart made indicated that the Bulldogs head coach was not all that surprised.

Georgia cruised to an easy 49-3 win over Oregon. It was not an ideal start for first-year head coach Dan Lanning, who was an assistant coach on Smart’s staff at Georgia from 2018-2021. After the game, Smart made reference to the talent gap between the two programs.

UGA HC Kirby Smart says he and Dan Lanning will talk privately soon and share ideas on what they can get better at. “He knows we have better players… he’ll never say it, but we do.

Dan’s relentless and he’ll do great things at Oregon” — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 3, 2022

Smart meant that as a compliment to his former assistant. Georgia may have lost 15 players to the NFL Draft, but they are still the defending national champions and ranked No. 3 in the country. Their total domination of the No. 11-ranked team in the country just shows you how well Smart has done in the recruiting department.

It’s hard to draw any real conclusions after one game, but Georgia has all the makings of a powerhouse once again. While Oregon should be competitive in the Pac-12, they are nowhere near the Bulldogs’ class.