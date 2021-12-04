 Skip to main content
Kirk Herbstreit rips Oregon over ’embarrassment’ against Utah

December 4, 2021
by Dan Benton

Kirk Herbstreit

The Oregon Ducks had a chance to buck recent trends and upset the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, but they couldn’t get the job done. In fact, they were demolished at the hands of Utah and later, through the words of analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Following Oregon’s 38-10 shellacking, Herbstreit ripped into Mario Cristobal and his team.

Herbstreit isn’t wrong. With the world watching and everything on the line, Oregon got the doors blown off them. All with Cristobal at the center of rumor and speculation about his future as head coach.

The Utes held Oregon’s offense to just 221 total yards, while limiting them to 3-of-12 on third down. The Ducks were also 0-for-1 on fourth down. And the game was never as close as the score indicated, which is saying something. The Ducks were down 23-0 at halftime and 38-3 before a garbage time touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It’s the second time in three weeks Utah put a hurting on Oregon. They had previously embarrassed the Ducks, 38-7, on November 20 in Salt Lake City.

Utah will go onto appear in the Rose Bowl for the first time in school history. Oregon, meanwhile, will sit around and wait for whatever scraps are thrown their way.

