Report: Mario Cristobal likely to take Miami job

The Miami Hurricanes may be the latest team set to tempt a big-name coach away from another program.

Miami is targeting Oregon coach Mario Cristobal to replace current coach Manny Diaz, and high-ranking officials appear to think they will be successful. Hurricanes officials are “optimistic” about bringing Cristobal to Miami, according to Susan Miller Degnan, Barry Jackson, and Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.

In fact, Miami officials are confident enough that the Herald says an announcement on Cristobal is expected before Tuesday.

We heard earlier on Friday that Miami was making a run at Cristobal. The timing of this report is incredibly awkward as well, as Cristobal is set to coach Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship later Friday night. Cristobal also made a trip home to Miami last weekend to be with his ill mother.

Cristobal was all all-conference offensive lineman for Miami from 1989 to 1992, and spent time as an assistant at the school from 2004 to 2006. He’s also a Miami native. It certainly looks like the allure of returning home to coach his alma mater may prove too much for him to resist.

Photo: Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports