Kirk Herbstreit sounds off on College Football Playoff ‘conspiracy theory’

Cincinnati is the first team to reach the College Football Playoff from a non-Power Five conference, and many people are surprised they got in even with their undefeated record. Kirk Herbstreit is not one of those people.

Herbstreit took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast the narrative that the College Football Playoff selection committee would never give the “small guy” a chance. He mocked those who have complained that the system is rigged.

“After SEVEN years of bi–hing and complaining from a vocal minority that the CFP system is rigged and the ‘small guy’ will NEVER GET A CHANCE — haven’t heard much from ya last couple days,” Herbstreit wrote (tweet edited by LBS for profanity). “Everything okay? What’s the next conspiracy theory?? Can’t wait! Cause that one is history.”

Some of Herbstreit’s followers pointed out that everything had to go perfectly just for Cincinnati to get in as the No. 4 seed. The analyst wasn’t having it.

Im sorry only part I read was for “Cincy to get in” https://t.co/TsInVILI1M — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 7, 2021

Herbsreit is right that there is no concerted effort to screw over certain programs or conferences. That doesn’t mean the committee always get it right, but the goal is to have the best four teams in the country play for a national championship. Strength of schedule does — and should — play a role in that. Some one-loss or even two-loss teams have more impressive resumes than undefeated teams. That’s just the way it goes.

There were some strong reactions from prominent people earlier in the year when Cincinnati was not ranked in the top four. In the end, the Bearcats did enough to earn a spot. Herbstreit is right that they would not have been given that spot if there were some sort of conspiracy.

Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports