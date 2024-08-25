Kirk Herbstreit had epic troll job of Florida State after loss

Kirk Herbstreit has become a major target for Florida State fans, and the ESPN analyst took advantage of his opportunity to get revenge.

FSU lost 24-21 to Georgia Tech in Dublin on Saturday in the first game of the college football season. After the game, Herbstreit sent a message via X that appeared to be one of comfort.

“Man, tough loss for the Noles over in Ireland to a good GT team,” Herbstreit wrote on X.

“The great news is with the new 12 team playoff, there’s still plenty of opportunities to climb back into the bracket. Regroup and keep battlin! (sic).”

Man, tough loss for the Noles over in Ireland to a good GT team. The great news is with the new 12 team playoff, there’s still plenty of opportunities to climb back into the bracket. Regroup and keep battlin! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 24, 2024

What makes that a troll job?

Last season, Herbstreit was one of the biggest supporters of the College Football Playoff committee’s decision to omit a 13-0 Florida State team from the CFP. Seminoles fans didn’t forget that and were sure to boo Herbstreit throughout the “GameDay” show on Saturday morning.

This seemed to be Herbstreit’s way of poking fun at FSU for already losing this season, while also making a joke about the expanded playoff being the team’s path to getting in.