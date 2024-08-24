 Skip to main content
Florida State fans relentlessly boo Kirk Herbstreit during ‘College GameDay’

August 24, 2024
by Grey Papke
Kirk Herbstreit smiles

Dec 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; ESPN personality Kirk Herbstreit walks down the field prior to the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State fans are not over their perceived snub from last year’s College Football Playoff, and they took it out on Kirk Herbstreit during Saturday’s “College GameDay.”

Many Seminoles fans made the trek to Dublin for the team’s season-opening game against Georgia Tech, and they were very eager to take out their frustrations on Herbstreit. Herbstreit was one of the biggest defenders of the decision to leave 13-0 Florida State out of the playoff last year after quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury, a stance that made him a lightning rod for Seminole fan criticism.

On Saturday, Florida State fans still weren’t over it. Every time Herbstreit spoke on the show, he was met by a chorus of intense boos.

Seminoles fans also brought a host of anti-Herbstreit signs, some of which were not allowed in for the show itself.

Herbstreit had nothing to do with Florida State’s playoff omission, but he makes for an easy singular target for fans that are still feeling bitter about how last season ended. He won’t be too bothered by the boos, especially since some members of the CFP committee dealt with much worse last year.

Florida State fansKirk Herbstreit
