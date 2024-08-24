Florida State fans relentlessly boo Kirk Herbstreit during ‘College GameDay’

Florida State fans are not over their perceived snub from last year’s College Football Playoff, and they took it out on Kirk Herbstreit during Saturday’s “College GameDay.”

Many Seminoles fans made the trek to Dublin for the team’s season-opening game against Georgia Tech, and they were very eager to take out their frustrations on Herbstreit. Herbstreit was one of the biggest defenders of the decision to leave 13-0 Florida State out of the playoff last year after quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury, a stance that made him a lightning rod for Seminole fan criticism.

On Saturday, Florida State fans still weren’t over it. Every time Herbstreit spoke on the show, he was met by a chorus of intense boos.

Kirk Herbstreit getting booed on College Gameday will not get old today #FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/iyIkoY2m5w — Garrett Savage (@GarrettWSavage) August 24, 2024

This Booing is NUTS. Can’t even hear Kirk pic.twitter.com/kmDxBwZ9Hi — Clay Fink (@clay_fink) August 24, 2024

Seminoles fans also brought a host of anti-Herbstreit signs, some of which were not allowed in for the show itself.

In line 3 hours early to express our pettiness! We have two more signs too 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QAe8sPndNP — Amanda Saltsman (@AmandaSaltsman) August 24, 2024

Herbstreit had nothing to do with Florida State’s playoff omission, but he makes for an easy singular target for fans that are still feeling bitter about how last season ended. He won’t be too bothered by the boos, especially since some members of the CFP committee dealt with much worse last year.