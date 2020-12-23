 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 23, 2020

Kirk Herbstreit’s son Zak announces he will play at Ohio State

December 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit’s son Zak is following in his footsteps by attending Ohio State.

Zak, a tight end, announced that he will commit to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on, making him the third generation of Herbstreits to play for the Buckeyes.

Kirk Herbstreit congratulated his son on Twitter after he shared the news.

Zak played high school football at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He is an unranked recruit.

Zak will be the third Herbstreit son to play college football at a high level program, albeit the first to do so at Ohio State. Herbstreit’s twin sons, Tye and Jake, both received preferred walk-on status at another major power instead.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus