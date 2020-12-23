Kirk Herbstreit’s son Zak announces he will play at Ohio State

Kirk Herbstreit’s son Zak is following in his footsteps by attending Ohio State.

Zak, a tight end, announced that he will commit to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on, making him the third generation of Herbstreits to play for the Buckeyes.

Beyond excited to announce that I will be accepting a PWO and continue my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University! Dream come true! pic.twitter.com/UuC22V5LDD — Zak Herbstreit (@ZHerbstreit) December 23, 2020

Kirk Herbstreit congratulated his son on Twitter after he shared the news.

Zak-

Congrats my man. So proud of you. Chase your dreams. Your family is here to support you and love you all way through. So cool to see you headed to Ohio St. We’re beyond excited for you! https://t.co/taEdYTD5AC — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 23, 2020

Zak played high school football at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He is an unranked recruit.

Zak will be the third Herbstreit son to play college football at a high level program, albeit the first to do so at Ohio State. Herbstreit’s twin sons, Tye and Jake, both received preferred walk-on status at another major power instead.