KJ Costello sets passing record in SEC debut

K.J. Costello wasted no time adding his name to the SEC record book.

Costello, a transfer from Stanford, made history in Mississippi State’s 44-34 win at LSU on Saturday.

Playing in his first career game with Mississippi State, Costello set an SEC record for passing yards with 623. The previous SEC record was 544 set by former Georgia quarterback Eric Zeier in 1993 against Southern Mississippi.

Mississippi State hired Mike Leach to bring his famous “Air Raid” offense to Starkville. College football fans knew that Mississippi State would start putting up some big passing statistics, but few saw them breaking a record in their first game.

The numbers are impressive, but what’s even more impressive is the game’s outcome. Many teams can put up big numbers in a high-scoring game — and lose. Mississippi State and Costello accomplished the record while beating LSU on the road.