K’Vaughan Pope has profane message for Ohio State after quitting

K’Vaughan Pope quit on his team midgame against Akron on Saturday and then had a profane message for his school.

Pope was upset about not getting into a game when he thought he was going to and headed for the locker room. He was called back to the field after taking off his jersey, but then sent back in to the locker room.

Things only spiraled from there.

Pope sent a pair of tweets, including one he deleted.

In the deleted tweet, Pope said “f— Ohio State” (censored by LBS).

His second tweet wished his teammates well.

good lucc to my teammates — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

Pope has been frustrated with his role on the team for a while. That frustration boiled over on Saturday.

After the antics he pulled and the tweet he sent, it’s hard to imagine that his career with Ohio State isn’t over.