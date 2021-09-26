Ohio State LB K’Vaughan Pope throws fit, quits team midgame

Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope threw a fit midgame against Akron on Saturday and appeared to quit the team.

Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward reported details on what happened with Pope.

According to Ward, Pope tried to run on the field in a sub package and was waved off by a teammate. Pope was frustrated and started walking to the tunnel. He took off his jersey and threw his gloves into the stands.

Pope tried to run out on the field in a sub package. Teradja Mitchell waved him off, and Pope stormed down the sideline, started walking to the tunnel and then had to be coaxed back by an Ohio State staffer. He tossed his gloves into the stands and took off his jersey. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

Pope was initially coaxed back on to the field, but then he was told to leave.

He has now been told to leave the Ohio State sideline and C.J. Barnett is taking him to the locker room. This is absolutely wild. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

Pope seemed to make clear that he is done at Ohio State with the messages he tweeted afterwards.

He wrote “f— Ohio State” in one tweet that he deleted. He also wished his teammates good luck.

good lucc to my teammates — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

Pope is a senior and has been unhappy with his role for a while, according to Ward. He has three tackles for the Buckeyes this season and likely will finish the season with that amount.

There is no truth to the rumor that Pope’s favorite NFL player is Vontae Davis.