Kyle McCord has 4-word response after Ohio State’s loss

One year later, Kyle McCord got the last word with Ohio State.

McCord was run out of Columbus after Ohio State lost 30-24 to Michigan last year. The Buckeyes basically forced him out and recruited a replacement they thought would be better. Ohio State brought in Kansas State transfer Will Howard and was 10-1 entering Saturday’s game against Michigan. But Howard went just 19/33 for 175 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, and lost the Buckeyes’ biggest game of the season.

On the other hand, McCord transferred to Syracuse and led the Orange to a 42-38 win over Miami. He went 26/36 for 380 yards with 3 touchdowns against the Hurricanes and helped Syracuse to a 9-3 record, which is their best mark since 2018.

After leading Syracuse to the big win over Miami, which came hours after Ohio State’s loss, McCord discussed the matter.

McCord was asked how it felt to outduel Miami QB Cam Ward on the same day Ohio State lost by only scoring 10 points. He responded with four words.

“Everything comes full circle,” McCord said.

Hey Ohio State!! You forgot your quarterback!! Kyle McCord sums up today perfectly for him. pic.twitter.com/8cmDBFOTFy — Cuse Sports Talk (@CuseSportsTalk_) December 1, 2024

A former 5-star recruit, McCord was kicked to the curb by Ohio State. He’s having a nice second act with Syracuse.