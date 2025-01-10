Kyle McCord makes major decision about his future

Kyle McCord appeared to be ready to pursue one more season at the college level, but the Syracuse quarterback has made a different decision regarding his future.

McCord confirmed Friday that he plans to go pro and enter the NFL Draft. The Syracuse quarterback had been in the process of seeking an NCAA waiver that would have allowed him to play a fifth collegiate season, but he is now ending that pursuit.

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, the nation’s leading passer in 2024, told ESPN on Friday that he will declare for the NFL draft and has decided to no longer pursue an NCAA eligibility waiver for another season. He broke the ACC single-season passing record this year. pic.twitter.com/Q3gew73bVa — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2025

McCord said he made the decision after sounding out his options, and determined that entering the draft on the back of a strong season made the most sense.

“I think the biggest thing for me was, obviously, I felt like I put together a really good year,” McCord told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “With the way everything played itself out and what I’m hearing in terms of feedback at the draft, it just makes sense to go, after weighing all the options out.”

While McCord is still in all likelihood a mid-round draft pick, he has done himself a world of good with a strong 2024 campaign. In his first and only season with the Orange, he led the nation with 4,779 passing yards and threw for 34 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He even finished tenth in Heisman Trophy voting. That is pretty good for a guy whose stock was not high when he left Ohio State in 2023.